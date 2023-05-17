Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 425 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

