Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
