Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

