Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

