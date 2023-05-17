Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,785 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

