Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $54,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 846 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of ARES opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

