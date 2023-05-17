Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Acushnet worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,363,250. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

