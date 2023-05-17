ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.49. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
Featured Stories
