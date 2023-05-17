Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Danske cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

