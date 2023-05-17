Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,837,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,557,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 116,719 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

