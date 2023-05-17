Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.15.

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,093,785 shares of company stock valued at $373,801,732. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.