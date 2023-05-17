Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 293 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

