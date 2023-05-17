Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CFO Alan Villalon Acquires 1,000 Shares

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CFO Alan Villalon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,287 shares in the company, valued at $133,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Villalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

