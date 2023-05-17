Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

