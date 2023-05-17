AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.1 %

AB stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

