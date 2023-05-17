Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 14,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

