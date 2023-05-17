Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

