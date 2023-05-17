Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

