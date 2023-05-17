América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMX. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

