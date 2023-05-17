American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Patrick E. Gottschalk Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 26.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

