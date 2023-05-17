Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
NYSE AP opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
