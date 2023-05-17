Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.