Analysts Issue Forecasts for Annexon, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Annexon in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52).

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.47. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 465,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 1,868.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Annexon by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the period.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

