Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

Several other analysts have also commented on OGS. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

OGS stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.46.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.