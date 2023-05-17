Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgalign in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgalign’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Surgalign Stock Performance

SRGA opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 2,475.38% and a negative net margin of 64.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

