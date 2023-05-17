Analysts Offer Predictions for First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

FWBI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

