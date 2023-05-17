Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

5/15/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $140.00.

5/2/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00.

5/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $118.00.

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $113.50 to $115.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/13/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/11/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.