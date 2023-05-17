Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Target Price at $161.40

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Atkore Trading Down 3.6 %

Atkore stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

