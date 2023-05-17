Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $583.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,405 shares of company stock worth $945,490 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.