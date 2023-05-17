Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $115.80

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,816,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

