Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $115.80

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,816,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,432. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
KRYS stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.
