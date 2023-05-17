Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $945.93

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $945.93.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $937.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $877.28 and a 200 day moving average of $846.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.