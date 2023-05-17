Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is an increase from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

