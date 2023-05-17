Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) PT at $88.00

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.6 %

TNET stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,590. Insiders own 37.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

