Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

