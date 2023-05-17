Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,436 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.