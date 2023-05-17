APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE:APG opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APi Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

