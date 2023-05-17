APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.
APi Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:APG opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APi Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.