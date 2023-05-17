AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded at Bank of America

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of APP stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.