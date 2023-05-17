AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded at Bank of America

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.