ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 93.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 976,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 825,488 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

