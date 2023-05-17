Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

