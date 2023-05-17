ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

