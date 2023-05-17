ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.