Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardinal Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.07. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of C$154.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.60 million.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

