Atb Cap Markets Comments on Shawcor Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report released on Sunday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shares of SCL opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.76.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

