Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Denise M. Harrod Sells 2,500 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atlanticus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atlanticus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

