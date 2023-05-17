Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 2.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 133,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,803,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 550.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 648.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 281,297 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 55.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 622,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

