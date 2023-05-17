Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Critical Review

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 1 2 0 2.00 NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $237.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.01%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84% NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.96 billion 5.17 $2.95 billion $7.83 27.12 NerdWallet $579.40 million 1.15 -$10.20 million $0.01 878.00

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. Automatic Data Processing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats NerdWallet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

