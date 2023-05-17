AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

