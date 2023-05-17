Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a negative net margin of 137.92%. The company had revenue of C$24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.80 million.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.16.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

