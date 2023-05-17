Avalanche Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $14.86 or 0.00055244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.95 billion and $113.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00040235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,226,569 coins and its circulating supply is 333,163,849 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.