Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avantor by 52.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

