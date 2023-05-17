Aviva PLC Buys 85,610 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $1,166,134. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

