Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

